Cultural weekend series ‘Jashn-e-Dogra Virasat’ starts at Mubarak Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, J&KAACL and District Administration, Jammu organized mega cultural extravaganza at Mubarak Mandi Palace Complex, Jammu today as a part of ‘My Town My Pride’ programme currently underway in J&K.

The event is a part of weekend cultural festival series started at Mubarak Mandi in an attempt to promote the heritage site of Mubarak Mandi and the old city area. The Festival was kick-started with local Dogri dance ‘Geetru’ and various mesmerizing performances by artists from all over Jammu region depicting the beautiful rainbow of cultural diversity of the region.

The ethnic cuisines, cultural performances, local craft show at Handloom/Handicraft, Floriculture/Horticulture/Agriculture stalls on the venue engaged the visitors and mesmerized the audiences with indigenous culture with other engaging activities during the Jashn-e-Dogra Virasat celebrations.

The event was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, who emphasized on the need to organize more cultural events and also adventure activities in all regions of Jammu Division with special focus on the ‘Off Beat Tourist Destinations’ of Jammu region. He directed the Tourism Department for wider publicity of ‘Jashn-e-Dogra Virasat’ weekend series so that the tourists visiting Katra and other tourist destinations can participate in such events.

Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai, Executive Director Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society Deepika Sharma, Joint Director Tourism Jammu Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Deputy Director Tourism Jammu Abdul Jabbar, Accounts Officer DTJ Puja Gupta among other officers and officials of Tourism Department, JKAACL, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society and prominent members of travel trade associations and fraternity from Jammu district were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivekananda Rai said that the Directorate of Tourism Jammu shall organize more events in Jammu in the coming weeks with special focus on promotion of heritage and cultural richness of Jammu division.

The main highlight of the event was the spellbound facade lightening which beautifully illuminated the Mubarak Mandi Palace Complex. The Festival started with a reverence to the great Dogra Heritage followed by an open mike performance by Info Bug, Dogri Folk Dances, Tagline Competition, local celebrity performances, etc.

The other attractions included live singing performances and engaging Dogra Dance presentations. A Digital LED displaying the tourist destinations of Jammu region, was also installed on the venue by the Tourism Department.