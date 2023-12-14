Cultivation of Dual Type Basmati in Jammu

Dr R K Salgotra

Paddy straw (parali) burning has become a customary practice in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to clear the stubbles from the fields before sowing rabi crops. This is due to the limited time available between the harvesting of paddy crop and the sowing of the next crop. Additionally, farmers refrain from using paddy straw as fodder due to its high silica content. In the past, rice cultivation in Punjab was confined to the North-Western part of the state, where only traditional basmati rice varieties were grown. The straw from these traditional basmati varieties was primarily used as animal fodder, as it had a low silica content. However, the newly developed semi-dwarf rice varieties, including basmati, have higher silica content and are less consumed by animals. Consequently, farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh resort to burning paddy straw to clear the fields for the next season’s crops, resulting in poor air quality.

This practice not only contributes to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states but also harms soil health. According to the National Policy for Management of Crop Residues (Government of India, 2014), burning one tonne of paddy straw leads to the loss of 5.5 kg Nitrogen, 2.3 kg Phosphorus, 25 kg Potassium, 1.2 kg Sulphur, and organic carbon. The heat generated from burning residues raises soil temperature, leading to the death of beneficial soil organisms and reduced soil moisture. Burning paddy straw on the ground also depletes soil nutrients, making it less fertile. Furthermore, the burning of rice straw releases Green House Gases (GHGs) such as carbon dioxide (70%), carbon monoxide (7%), nitrous oxide (2.09%), and methane (0.66%), along with other particulates, volatile organic compounds, and carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Once released into the atmosphere, these pollutants disperse, undergo physical and chemical transformations, and ultimately pose a threat to human health by contributing to the formation of a dense smog.

The State Governments and the Government of India have implemented various strategies in the past to discourage farmers from burning rice crop stubbles. These initiatives include issuing notifications to ban the burning of stubbles, providing subsidies to farmers for acquiring farm machinery that facilitates in-situ crop stubble management, promoting the use of super seeders, and encouraging the utilization of paddy straw in power plants and other industries. Despite these efforts, the practice of stubble burning by farmers continues to persist, indicating that the impact of these measures has been limited. In order to address this issue, the governments are now emphasizing crop diversification by encouraging farmers to move away from the traditional rice-wheat systems. Additionally, incentives are being offered for cultivating basmati rice varieties, and farmers are being provided with technical guidance on the in-situ and ex-situ uses of stubble. Furthermore, efforts are being made to enhance farmers’ knowledge about the technical, environmental, and financial alternatives to stubble burning.

Basmati rice cultivated in Jammu & Kashmir is one of the major sources of income of the people living in this hilly and sub-mountainous Union Territory. The unique agro-climatic conditions in the basmati growing areas of Jammu result in a distinct aroma and taste in the rice, setting it apart from the basmati varieties grown in neighbouring Punjab and other regions of the country. As a result, the Basmati rice produced in the Ranbir Singh Pura (R.S. Pura) area of Jammu holds a prominent position in the market due to its exceptional quality and palatability. The basmati rice of R.S. Pura area is well-known in the national and international markets because of its richness in aroma, soft texture, relish and high palatability. Moreover, the lower sub-tropical part of Jammu region falls in geographical indication area of basmati (GI No. 145 on 15 February 2016) further enhancing its reputation. The areas near the Indo-Pak border are particularly known for cultivating these local basmati cultivars, which have been cherished for generations. In the past, these basmati rice landraces held a special cultural value and were reserved for special occasions such as weddings and festivals. During the time of kings, they were even considered a delicacy exclusively enjoyed by the affluent families. Traditionally, the paddy straw from these traditional basmati varieties has been used as fodder for animals. Farmers in the region continue to manually harvest the basmati crop and ensure that no paddy straw is left behind in the fields. The quantity and quality of the paddy straw, as well as its subsequent management, depend largely on the specific variety of basmati rice being cultivated.

The cultivation of dual type basmati rice varieties serves as a viable solution to address the issue of stubble burning. These dual type basmati rice varieties not only offer higher yields but also provide high-quality fodder for animals. Recently, SKUAST-Jammu has developed three dual type basmati rice varieties, namely Jammu Basmati 118, Jammu Basmati 123, and Jammu Basmati 138. These varieties have been officially recognized under Section 5 of the Seed Act, 1966 of India, through the notification 2986(E) – 20.7.2021. Additionally, they have received approval from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the All India Rice Exporters’ Association (AIREA). These newly developed basmati varieties are derived from locally grown traditional basmati rice and offer a grain yield advantage of 15-20% over Basmati 370. Moreover, their quality characteristics are comparable to the traditionally cultivated Basmati 370 and superior to most semi-dwarf basmati varieties. Jammu Basmati 118, Jammu Basmati 123, and Jammu Basmati 138 require fewer agro-chemicals compared to semi-dwarf basmati rice varieties and also exhibit excellent performance under organic farming conditions. In terms of fodder quality, the paddy straw of these varieties contains low silica content and is easily digestible for animals. This makes them an ideal choice for providing nutritious feed to livestock.

The challenges posed by climate change have a significant impact on agricultural products with geographical indications (GI). In order to safeguard the GI status of basmati rice, it is crucial to cultivate basmati varieties that exhibit resilience to climate change while preserving their inherent elegant characteristics. Opting for newly developed basmati varieties is the most favourable approach to uphold the reputation of the world-renowned Jammu basmati. These varieties not only contribute to the preservation of the basmati GI in the region but also offer farmers a 15-20% increase in grain yield and superior quality fodder. Notably, Jammu Basmati 118 demonstrates lodging tolerance and matures 25 days earlier than Basmati 370, making it an ideal choice for timely sowing of wheat crops. This variety not only aligns well with the rice-wheat cropping system but also aids in saving time and irrigation water. Therefore, promoting the cultivation of dual type basmati rice varieties in GI basmati areas is essential to address issues related to stubble burning and fodder scarcity. It is imperative to formulate policies that prioritize the conservation of GI tagged product ecosystems, safeguarding them from the detrimental impacts of climate change.

(The author is from SKUAST-Jammu)