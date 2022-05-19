CUET for PG admissions from 2022 academic session: UGC chairman

NEW DELHI, May 19: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to introduce the common university entrance test (CUET) for post graduate courses also from this year, Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

“CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18,” Kumar said.

“The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” he added.

Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22. (AGENCIES)