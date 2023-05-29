CSK given revised target in IPL final

AHMEDABAD, May 29:

As rains continued to interrupt the play on the second consecutive day today, Chennai Super Kings were given a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs in the final match of the IPL being played here at Narendra Modi stadium.

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans set a huge target of 215 runs on board with B Sai Sudharsan hitting a 47-ball 96 runs, Shubhman Gill 39 runs, Wriddhiman Saha 54 runs, and Hardik Pandya 21 runs (not out).

Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings were 4/0 in 0.3 overs when the heaven opened up again, forcing the authorities to pause the match.

As per the revised calculations now, the Chennai Super Kings have to achieve the target of 171 runs in 15 overs to claim the title of IPL 2023. (PTI)