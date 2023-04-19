CSIR-IIIM Incubator conducts road show for StartUps’ at Udhampur Campus

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 18: In an effort to raise awareness of innovation, startups, incubation, and hackathons among students of Udhampur Campus and villagers, a programme was organised in the small village of Garnai Lotta, here today, by the CSIR-IIIM-Technology Business Incubator, in collaboration with the Udhampur Campus, University of Jammu.

The awareness campaigning was conducted in-line with the upcoming Regional Startup Conclave at Udhampur. The road show was successfully hosted by Udhampur Campus of JU.

During the inaugural session, Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Rector Udhampur Campus, informed that for a variety of reasons, new ideas and innovations are crucial for companies. They can use it to develop new goods and services, expand into new markets, and become more competitive, he added.

The main speakers of the programme were Dr Saurabh Saran, Principal Scientist, CSIR-IIIM & PI, IIIM-TBI, Jammu, and Er Ankush Varma, Coordinator, IIIM-TBI, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu. They clarified that the purpose of the awareness programme is to sensitize and educate the public about start-ups, self-employment and the startup ecosystem. They also emphasized the value of advanced skill development training necessary to increase their chances of landing a job in the current competitive business industry.

The Udhampur Campus students and village people of Garnai Lotta participated in the interactive Road Show sessions that highlighted the important elements of science and technology-based business and manpower training programmes.

During the event, IIIM-TBI startups, Mokhshak Kotru from M/s Vela Nutrition and Jayaprakash Behera from M/s JP life science, showcased their herbal products. The villagers who have new startup ideas joined this road show and displayed their creations, which included soft toys, kaleera, and the greatest startup made from waste.