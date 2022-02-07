CS, Secretary DARPG approve outlines of Digital Dashboard for J&K

* JK UT scores 75% under NeSDA; 2nd among UTs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 7: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today convened a meeting on e-HRM on J&K, Digital portal for real time monitoring of District Good Governance and J&K e- Services delivery assessment.

Among others, the meeting was attended by V Srinivas, Secretary DARPG; DG IMPARD Saurabh Bhagat; Joint Secretaries of DARPG, NBS Rajput, Jaya Dubey; Secretary IT J&K, Prerna Puri and senior officers of Government of J&K besides Knowledge partners from CGG Hyderabad and KPMG India.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary along with Secretary DARPG approved the outlines of the Dashboard which will provide a monthly view to all DDCs, Administrative Secretaries, and Chief Secretary’s office for improvement and outcomes in every month.

The meeting was informed that after the successful launch of District Good Governance Index (DGGI) to measure the annual change, the Government of J&K in collaboration with Department of Administrative Reform and Public Grievances (DARPG) has developed a Dashboard with 50 indicators and 140 data sets to help measure the monthly change between various districts thus to provide a more accurate measure of district governance.

During the meeting, the NIC, Government of India presented the dashboard on the indicators finalized by JKIMPARD and it was decided that the DGGI Dashboard will be ready by 15 February and DG IMPARD was made Nodal Officer for the initiative.

While reviewing the progress under NeSDA, it was informed that JK UT has an overall score of 75% which is second among UTs and in most of the 7 sectors namely Finance, Labour & Employment, Education, Social Welfare, local government, Environment and Tourism, the J&K has performed exceedingly well.

Dr Mehta informed that in addition to 56 services already mapped, 130 new services under Ease of Doing Business (EODB)/ BRAP shall also be added making the total number 186.

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretaries of Tourism, Labour and Employment and Housing and Urban Development Department to resubmit data and provide IT Secretary accurate information so that the UT obtains number 01 ranking not only among UTs but also among states.

A project report of 53 crore was submitted by SIU NIC for funding under e-HRMS for human resource data entry for approximately 4.5 lakh employees of the state.

e-HRMS project will help the Government in keeping all employees data like APRs, leave, promotion, increment and salary records in e-form.