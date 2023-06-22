CS reviews traffic management in Srinagar town

*E-challan to start at 25 traffic intersections

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 22: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the traffic arrangements in the Srinagar city. He also reviewed the status of traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for the upcoming Shri AmarnathJi Yatra and the ongoing tourist season.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary PWD, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Commissioner SMC, IGP traffic, DIG traffic, DC Srinagar, SSP traffic, VC J&K LCMA and others concerned.

Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta stressed upon the officers to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic in Srinagar city and all other areas with zero tolerance against offences like wrong parking and lane indiscipline. He expressed concern on the traffic snarls around the Dal Lake area and directed the concerned to take corrective measures in this regard at an earliest.

Maintaining that checking points should not create unnecessary problems for the commuters, CS directed the traffic authorities to make their checking methods more people friendly. He said that there should be no halting of buses at their will and these should stop only at designated locations. He said that wrong parking has to be dealt with strictly and any vehicle found wrongly parked should be towed away.

The Chief Secretary also inquired about the traffic arrangements for the upcoming AmarnathJi Yatra and said that a proper plan should be framed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He said that the coming months should not witness any traffic jams and all preparations have to be made in advance to plug any loopholes.

Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers that the experience of yatris on pilgrimage and other tourists should be pleasant so that they promote Jammu and Kashmir as a tourism destination back home.

He also asked the traffic department to hold a stakeholders consultation and formulate SOPs which all stakeholders comply with without need for coercive measures.

The Chief Secretary also inquired about the progress of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Srinagar and directed the concerned to detect traffic violations through the upgraded system. He said that the traffic department should start generating e-challans against the violators from June 23 at the intersections which are fully automated.

Under the Smart City Project, the authorities have installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other devices in Srinagar. The cameras have begun sending live video and photo feeds of traffic violations to a command and control centre.

It was informed that the ITMS cameras have been installed about 60 intersections in Srinagar out of which 25 are fully ready to start generating e-challans.

Dr Mehta also asked the Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and Ramban districts to examine the routes in their respective districts and see that all critical, protective work have been carried out to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.