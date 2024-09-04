CS reviews progress of renovation of Assembly Complex Srinagar

NIFT asked to introduce new courses

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today visited the Legislative Assembly Complex here to review the progress of upgradation and renovation works there.

During his visit to the complex, he was briefed on the progress of the various components and the timeline for its completion.

While reviewing the progress, Atal Dulloo impressed upon the officers that work must progress in full swing without any delays to complete it on time.

Dulloo visited the chambers of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Leader of Opposition, library hall and urged upon the Estates Department to complete the upgradation works in all respects. He said that due care should be taken in ensuring proper seating facilities.

Emphasising the need for improvement in certain areas, Dulloo urged upon the officers to ensure operational sound systems, internet connectivity, software updates, new carpets and overall building improvement. He also laid stress on the cleanliness of the complex and said that cleanliness drive should be a regular affair.

He also took it an occasion to enquire about the upgradation works in MLA hostels in the twin cities and said that they should be equipped with improved facilities. He said that he will soon be visiting the hostels to inspect the renovation works being done there.

Principal Secretary, Estates Department, Alok Kumar said that the upgradation work on the Assembly Complex Srinagar is in full swing. He said that the few pending works are being monitored regularly and will be completed very soon.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary called upon the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar to speed up efforts to transfer technologies from the lab to the grassroots level.

While chairing the 4th meeting of the State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) of NIFT at Civil Secretariat here, Atal Dulloo said that fusion of craftsmanship and technology will pave the way for new opportunities, expanded markets, and enriched creative processes.

CS said that NIFT and Craft Development Institute (CDI), Srinagar should come up with a comprehensive framework for capacity building and training of master trainers who would later train the local artisans.

He said that NIFT should think about introduction of new designs to craft like Namda, carpets, crewel work and also help in marketing through introduction of latest technological interventions. He said that this would help in promoting entrepreneurship in regional craft for which Srinagar has been recognised as World Craft City.

Considering the resources and infrastructure available at NIFT, Dulloo said that more courses need to be introduced which will help in promotion and revival of local crafts like textile designing, paper machie besides other sectors.

He said that NIFT should become a hub of craft and everyone visiting the valley should make it to their priority list to visit the campus.

During the meeting, brief presentation on the agenda item was made by Director NIFT Srinagar highlighting the academic activities of campus and the future plans. He said that NIFT has been working as a knowledge service provider to the Jammu and Kashmir Government in the area of design development and positioning of handlooms and handicrafts. He said that several programs and consultancy projects in the areas of design diversification, packaging of crafts, GI registration of crafts etc have been completed in the past two years.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles (through VC), Principal Secretary, Department of Finance, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Director General, NIFT, New Delhi (through VC), Managing Director, J&K SIDCO, Director, NIFT Srinagar, Additional Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department and other officers from NIFT Srinagar.