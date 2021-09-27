CS reviews progress of mega developmental projects in J&K

* Directs development of 75 tourist destinations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress of various mega developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Health & Medical Education, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, Forest Ecology & Environment, Industries & Commerce, Higher Education, and Tourism, besides Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/ Jammu and CEO, ERA along with concerned Heads of Department participated in the meeting.

While reviewing the progress of various developmental projects relating to public health, Dr Mehta directed the completion of infratructural works of government medical colleges at Kathua, Doda, Anantnag, Baramulla, and the State Cancer Institute, Jammu by December 2021.

He also urged the line department/executing agencies to expedite the completion of work of Bone and Joint Hospital, Bakshi Nagar Jammu, AIIMS Awantipora, and Gynecological Block at Lal Ded Hospital in line with the original completion schedules.

In the Higher Education sector, it was informed that works of Government Engineering College Safapora, IIT Jammu, and IIM Jammu will be completed in October 2021, April 2023, and October 2022, respectively.

In the tourism sector, the Chief Secretary directed the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society to complete the works related to landscaping, conservation, repairs and renovation, and installation of vertical lift between the cable car project and Mubarak Mandi complex within one year.

The Society was also advised to develop a food court, local craft bazaar, besides making arrangements for light and sound show/laser show at the complex to boost tourist footfall at the heritage site.

For the ensuing 3-month tourism festival in Jammu and Kashmir under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Dr Mehta directed both the Divisional Commissioners to develop 37/38 new tourist destinations in their respective jurisdictions having niche product/characteristics.

They were advised to tap the potential of cultural and architectural heritage, eco-tourism and adventure tourism of each of the selected sites.

Dr Mehta asked the Tourism Deparment to expedite the development of the Jammu-Srinagar-Pahalgam-Anantnag-Salamabad Uri-Kargil-Leh circuit under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, besides developing ancillary facilities at the Hazratbal Shrine by December 2021.

The Chief Secretary also directed both the Divisional Commissioners to print brochures of the integrated tourist circuit of Bani-Basohli-Sarthal-Bhaderwah-Doda-Kishtwar for dissemination of the beautiful and pristine places in these areas amongst the potential tourists.

He also asked them to identify and keep ready the huts of Forest, Fisheries and Tourism departments located in the integrated Bani-Kishtwar tourist circuit, which can be offered to the visiting tourists.

In Agriculture and allied sector, the Chief Secretary reviewed the development of fruit and vegetable mandis at Aglar, Jablipora, and Narwal, and directed operationalization of all services and facilities at the earliest.

He further directed the Department to connect all its 17 mandis to the e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) for their greater integration with the national market grid.

It was informed that farmers and consumers are also being linked through various small-scale farmers’ markets with a special focus on organic and progressive farmers.

Dr Mehta asked Industries & Commerce Department to develop handicraft and handloom haats in all district headquarters to provide readymade market to the local products.

The department was further asked to identify one product per district that can be taken up for large-scale export to national and international markets.

In the power sector, the hydroelectricity projects like Kiru, Kwar and Rattle including Ujh multipurpose project were also reviewed.