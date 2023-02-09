CS reviews progress of all RDD schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today reviewed the progress of all the schemes implemented by the Rural Development Department (RDD) for welfare and upliftment of rural masses throughout J&K.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, RDD; DG, Budget; Director, RDD Kashmir/Jammu; MD, NRLM; Director, Rural Sanitation; COO, Himayat; Director Finance, RDD; Director, IWMP; Director, Social Audit, RDD; Chief Engineer, REW and other concerned officers of the Department through in person or virtually.

Dr Mehta enquired from the officers about the progress made in each scheme so far. He impressed upon them to accelerate the work so that the targets fixed are met without any fail especially in terms of person days in MGNREGA. He directed for clearing all the pending liabilities regarding the material bills in MGNREGA and seek rest of the designated funds after utilizing those available with the department.

He enjoined upon the officers to create durable assets under MGNREGA and look after the priorities in each village with respect to the creation of amenities there. He directed for completing highest number of works under MGNREGA this year. He advised them to carry out the social audit of every work and compare with other States/UTs and take appropriate measures to address those issues pointed out by audit.

He also made appraisal of the infrastructure created by the department to support rural institutions. He directed creating Panchayat Ghar in each GP and create model Panchayats out of each Panchayat in the UT. He also directed for holding the monthly convergence meetings in the Panchayats to ensure that the process of development is not hindered there for any reason.

Regarding the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)Grameen, the Chief Secretary made it clear that all the villages should look clean in all respects before the Independence Day this year. He directed for creating the necessary infrastructure as envisaged in the mission in each village or cluster of villages taken together. He laid emphasis on efficient door to door collection of waste and clearing of legacy waste in each village besides the progress made in construction of Soak pits, Composit pits, Twin pits or grey water treatment in the villages.

Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Mandeep Kaur in her presentation made during the meeting revealed that the department has made strides in all the aspects of rural development and sanitation. She said that the Department has succeeded in generating 2.08 Cr person days of work under MGNREGA thereby completing 69608 works registering an expenditure of nearly Rs 705.07 Cr so far.

She further apprised the meeting that a total of 83246 works have been completed last Financial Year.

Regarding Amrit Sarovar J&K has completed 2417 Amrit Sarovar’s as on date. The UT will complete 3000 Amrit Sarovar well before August 2023, as was informed in the meeting. Soak pits and compost pits are being made in the homes of all active job card (1058000) holders and 267967 Soak pits and 54317 Compost Pits had been completed all over J&K.