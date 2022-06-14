CS reviews functioning of recruitment agencies; Assures transparent recruitment process

Directs for filling 10,000 vacancies during the ensuing year

SRINAGAR, JUNE 14: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today reiterated that exemplary punishment will be awarded to the culprits and no guilty person will be spared irrespective of his position, in case, any malpractices are found during enquiry in the recent Sub-Inspector recruitment by J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

He made these remarks while reviewing the functioning of the Public Service Commission and Service Selection Board with special reference to the recent complaints about the selection of Police Sub Inspectors by the Board. Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Public Service Commission and Chairman, Service Selection Board attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary, with regard to the recent complaints of Sub Inspector selections, observed that high level Enquiry Committee under Additional Chief Secretary, Home has been constituted to inquire into the matter which will submit its report by 25th June, 2022. He observed that the aspirants should await submission of the enquiry report and all necessary corrective measures will be taken in case any malpractices are observed by the Enquiry Committee.

Dr. Mehta stressed on the fact that government remains committed in maintaining highest transparency in selection processes.

The Chief Secretary was further apprised in the meeting that the SSB will take all the necessary measures to ensure that 10,000 vacancies are filled during the current year.

During the meeting, it was informed that highest ever recruitments since its inception were made by the SSB during the last year. Also, no such complaints have been received in the past regarding any mal-practices in the earlier selection processes.

The meeting also deliberated upon different aspects of recruitment in both the PSC and JKSSB. It was informed that both the institutions will take every measure to uphold the integrity and transparency in their recruitments besides fast tracking processes.