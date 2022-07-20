CS launches Online Billing & Payment System for major processes of PWD

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched Online Billing & Payment System? J&K Public Works Department Online Management System (JKPWDOMS) for the major processes of the department.

Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary Public Works Department (PWD), Shailendra Kumar, all Chief Engineers of PWD, Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers, officers from NIC, IT Department, J&KeGa and other concerned were present at the launch in physical and online mode.

At the outset, Chief Secretary was briefed about the e-Governance initiative by PW(R&B) Department in collaboration with CDAC & J&K e-Governance Agency, IT Department Union Territory of J&K.

It was informed that the system would computerize major processes of the departments by developing a Web based online system for its Infrastructure Management, Bill Payments and Accounting, Framing of Project Proposal & Estimations, AA/ TS,SOR, Human Resource Management, Project Execution & Progress, Quality and Monitoring, Safety and Audit and Contractor Management System.

Dr Mehta enquired about the scope of the project and process flow in billing and accounting, safety audits, SOPs etc.

He was informed about the key features viz online bill submission, Processing and Disbursement of payments and subsequent online verification of bills with respect to AA /TS /Quality etc.

It was told that the system would also provide real-time updated status of bills at various levels, online tracking of bills submitted by contractors, besides integration with BEAMS for fund position and integration with PAYSYS for instant and transparent payments, etc.

The Chief Secretary stated that contractors will now be assured of transparent processing of their payment requests which would fundamentally change the work culture in the UT and significantly reduce subjectivity in payment requests.

Meanwhile, Mehta launched a new website and e-services of Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks.

Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad; Director Floriculture Kashmir/Jammu, and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

During the launch of different e?services, Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to make services like e ?ticketing an equitable profit both for the department and the outsourcing vendors who are already providing tickets manually at different gardens.

At the launch, Chief Secretary was informed that the department is shifting almost to complete online mode while offering several services to people.

On the occasion, he maintained that the online ticketing would also make a hassle free entry for the visitors in different gardens while there would be no need for the people to wait in queues to get their tickets.

The visitors would simply scan their Quick Response (QR) Code of their e ?tickets to get entry into the gardens across Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Mehta observed that the e?tickets would be used as a database of how many visitors would be going to visit a particular garden or park at a given time.

Chief Secretary was also informed that besides e ?tickets, the department is offering e?services in e ?permission, e ?registration for flower growers, gardener search and online helpdesk for gardening.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta also approved Har Ghar Bagecha (Your Home Your Garden) initiative to encourage and improve beautification of people’s homes within available spaces therein.