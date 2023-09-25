CS For Comprehensive Measures To Improve Footfall To Jambu Zoo; Lion And Tiger Arriving In October

Also advises for changing timing for keeping the Zoo open for public in hot weather season

JAMMU, Sept 25: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on his visit to the Jambu Zoo at Nagrota reviewed the facilities being provided to the visitors there besides overall functioning of Zoological Park thrown open for public last year.

While making his observations, the Chief Secretary made out that the footfall to this facility needs to be improved in view of the attractions available here. He observed that the school children and other nature lovers could also be imparted with awareness about animals, their behavior and salient features related to them.

Dr Mehta also maintained that the footfall to the Zoo could also be increased by making visitors coming to the city aware about its features and location. He noted that there is no advertisement before the Zoo to attract the onlookers.

He impressed upon the authorities that in order to make the tourists aware about this attraction, big permanent hoardings at Airport, Railway Station and enroute should be installed for attracting attention of visitors. He also advised that lakhs of pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine needs to be encouraged to stop by for refreshments here as the Zoo falls on their route to the cave shrine.

Dr Mehta also took note of the closed cafeteria and Nature Interpretation Centre in the campus. He called for making both these facilities functional forthwith so that people coming to the Zoo find it all inclusive and informative. He also told them to make available the traditional foods of Jammu in the Cafeteria including those made from Millets as these are healthy and in demand all over the nation.

The Chief Secretary while visiting different animal enclosures complimented the staff for keeping all the animals in a good shape. He asked them to take care of all these animals to keep them healthy and lively. Regarding other interventions he suggested that the Tiger can be brought in easily by 15th and Lion by 25th of October vey easily. He remarked that such animals are liked by most of the people and would allure most of the visitors including children. He enjoined upon them to think about bringing in Hippopotamus as an added attraction to the Zoological Park.

The Chief Secretary also remarked that given the hot weather of Jammu in Summer season, the authorities should envisage keeping the Zoo open for public in morning and evening hours too. He enjoined upon them to think in terms of opening the Zoo from 7.00-10.00 am in the morning and 5.00-9.00 pm during hot weather days so that people have some cool place to visit to during this weather.

He also took note of some sinking portions of land there. He directed for roping in the concerned experts for its careful study and suggesting some low cost remedial measures to address this issue at an earliest.

Those who accompanied him on the occasion includes Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF); Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; Chief Wild Life Warden; Zoo Manager besides other concerned officers of the Department.