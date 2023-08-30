CS Declares 4-10th Sept As “Bhrashtacharmukt J&K” Week

Campaign to ensure expeditious redressal of Water, Power and Land related grievances

People encouraged to come up with their genuine grievances to find expeditious resolution

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: While reviewing public service oriented Jal Shakti Department, Power Development Department and Revenue Department with all Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today directed observance of ‘BhrashtachaarMukt J&K’ week from 4th to 10th September across all 20 districts.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home; ACS, Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretary, Power; Director ACB, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; Commissioner Secretary IT, besides, all Deputy Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police.

During interaction with DCs, it was observed that although there were no complaints regarding the contract allocation under the scheme as these were allocated through e-tendering and no contracts have been awarded arbitrarily. This was confirmed by Principal Secretary Jal Shakti Department. It was also noted that there are only 4 complaints of very petty and local nature which have been received by ACB till date, one related to deployment of number of persons by a PSU, one without any specifics, another related to antecedent of some workers and last related to early completion.

Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti further elaborated that all payments are made after proper physical verification and checks by third party exclusively through PFMS portal. Also, all the details about completed and ongoing projects are available on IMIS portal being monitored by GoI. The CS accordingly directed that all the completed and ongoing projects be put in public domain for their scrutiny as well in a simple manner at District level as well.

Dr Mehta further issued directions regarding resolving issues raised against the installation of Smart Meters. He underscored the importance of massive campaigns along with public outreach for awareness regarding Smart meters and steps to address any concerns related to readings.

While stressing upon the transparent and accountable governance, the Chief Secretary issued directions for the launch of “Brashtachar Mukt J&K campaign” throughout the UT. The campaign aims at reiterating the government’s resolve to ensure a corruption free Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign is primarily meant to focus on the hassle free delivery of services related to water and electricity, besides addressing matters pertaining to land.

The Chief Secretary emphasized on active participation of all the concerned officials/officers along with PRIs and public during the campaign. The CS added that all Prabhari Officers shall ensure that the matters of public importance pertaining to their Panchayats/wards/areas are flagged and appropriately addressed during the week.

The CS further directed IT Department to institute feedback mechanism using Google form application, and to coordinate with the concerned departments to ensure proper record of grievances/complaints, if any. Furthermore, in order to dissuade frivolous complaints, action under relevant laws shall be undertaken. The Chief Secretary called upon people to participate actively in the process so that goal of corruption free Governance can be achieved.

To ensure the success of the campaign, the Chief Secretary underscored the importance of feedback from all PRIs, Pani-Samitis etc with regard to certification, saturation of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs), settlement of electricity meter related issues and resolution of land revenue matters. He advised all departments to be firm in resolve to make J&K corruption free as envisaged by the LG Administration. He reaffirmed that push towards digital Governance was a key element in providing cleanest system ever in the UT.