CS commends JJM for reaching milestone of 75% FHTCs in record time

*Mission to be accomplished by March 2024: ACS Jal Shakti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today appreciated the role of all the field functionaries and administrative staff of the UT Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for achieving the big milestone of providing Functional Tap Water Connections (FHTCs) to 75% of the households in J&K.

The Chief Secretary was speaking in the 7th Apex Committee Meeting of the JJM also attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretary, Finance; Secretary, Revenue; Deputy Secretary, JJM, GoI; MD, JJM; Secretary, JSD; Director, Rural Sanitation; Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti Department besides other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta observed that the Mission has fast paced since 2022 when its progress was not very encouraging. He made out that by better synergy and coordination from top to grassroots level the Mission went on to progress smoothly and obtain desired outcomes.

He maintained that such an enormous task is first of its kind in the UT where works to the tune of nearly Rs 12000 cr have to be executed in the UT under this mission. He expressed that by timely guidance, supervision, capacity building and handholding of the field staff the mission accomplished what it has done till date.

The Chief Secretary recalled that from 31st of March last year when the proportion of works allotted were mere 261 (4%) and works started were just 197 (3%), the Mission today proudly avows that it has allotted 6399 (97%) and started 5636 (86%) works out of the total of 6596 works as on date.

He advised the department to carryout the pre-audit of the works carried out under this Mission for ensuring quality of works and erasing any chances of misgivings. He made out that the exceptional transparency ensured through he-tendering and digital payments after seeking of necessary Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction would actually make the task easier to do.

In his presentation the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra informed the meeting that the Mission is going on smoothly meeting renewed deadlines on time. He revealed that by this pace of work the Department is set to achieve 95% of FHTCs in the UT by year end and full accomplishment of the Mission by March 2024.

He further gave out that of the total households of 14.01 lakhs provided with tap water connections in the UT, 8.26 lakh (44%) has been connected since the start of the Mission. He assured that works for connecting remaining 4.68 lakh households are fast apace and are going to be achieved by March next year by all estimates.

Moreover the meeting was apprised that 33000 women have been trained for use of Field Testing Kits (FTKs) in checking the quality of water and reporting the results online through WQMIS portal. Under the Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance, the UT is figuring at 3rd rank at National level, as was informed during the Apex Committee Meeting.