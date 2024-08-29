CS Atal Dulloo For Promotion Of Ayush Wellness Centres Across J&K

Chairs its Governing Body meeting to approve AAP for 2024-25

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired the Governing Body meeting of J&K Ayush Society (National Ayush Mission) with the agenda of giving approval to its Annual Action Plan (AAP) for 2024-25.

Besides ACS Forest, the meeting was attended by Secretary Health; Secretary SDD; Secretary Planning; Director Ayush and other concerned officers.

While speaking in this meeting, the Chief Secretary remarked that the Department should make all out efforts to promote Ayush Wellness through different means.

He advised for encouraging private players to take benefit of different schemes to establish Ayush Centres here in different parts of the UT especially at tourist places to popularize this system of medicine among the people.

The Chief Secretary also held detailed discussion about the proposed action plan and implored upon the concerned to implement it by making best use of the available time.

The Department was also asked to strive for completion of all their ongoing works for establishment of Ayush Hospitals, Ayush Units for management of palliative care, Geriatric services, Maternal & Neonatal interventions besides other facilities carried out under this national mission.

The Department gave details of their past activities which include hundreds of activities carried out in the arena of Nasha Mukt Bharat, International Yoga Day, Yoga Mahotsav and Yoga sessions for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims here.

The proposed Annual Action Plan for the year 2024-25 include components like extension of Ayushman services, establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Ayush educational institutes, flexi pool besides other administrative costs to be borne in furthering the mission.