CS Atal Dulloo Condoles IFS Officer, Jitender Singh’s Untimely Demise

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: A condolence and prayer meeting under Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo and attended by Administrative Secretaries was today convened to mourn the tragic and untimely demise of Jitender Singh, an IFS Officer of 2010 batch currently posted at Resident Commissioner Office, New Delhi.

During the condolence meeting, Dulloo expressed deep sorrow over the untimely loss of this young officer at the young age.

The ACS, Forest Ecology and Environment Department, Dheeraj Gupta also offered his heartfelt condolences and praised Singh for his outstanding work as an officer in an upright manner.

He also read out the condolence message in which he maintained that his thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. He also reiterated that in this hour of sorrow and grief the whole administration is with them.

All the officers expressed their heartfelt condolences, prayers, and resolved for extending every kind of support during this difficult time.

As a mark of profound respect for the departed soul, a two-minute silence was observed and prayed for the peace of the deceased officer.