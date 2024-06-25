CS Atal Dulloo Assesses J&K’s Preparedness To Implement New Criminal Laws

‘Thana Diwas’ to be celebrated across UT on July 1

SRINAGAR, June 25: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today in a meeting with all the concerned stakeholders reviewed J&K’s preparedness to implement the new criminal laws scheduled to come in force in the UT from July this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

DG Police, Principal Secretary Home, DG Prisons, DG, Prosecution, SDG, Crime, ADGP Headquarters, Secretary Health, Secretary Law, Director FSL and other concerned officers participated in the meeting while outstation officers participated virtually.

Dulloo called these laws modern in their outlook where technology and efficiency have greater roles to play. He asked for creating necessary ambience and infrastructural framework to make the implementation of these new laws smooth and successful for our law enforcement organisations.

He emphasized framing of prerequisite framework like issuance of notifications and Statutory Orders in advance. He also asked for development of remaining patches/software components by the NIC without any delay. He stressed on orientation of doctors for using apps and managing cases under the purview of these laws.

The Chief Secretary took stock of capacity building and training of concerned staff in different organisations like Police, Prisons and Prosecution. He maintained that our collective objective should be to implement these laws effectively in the UT.

Dulloo also enquired about the sensitization of police personnel posted at local police stations. He termed the role of Investigation Officers (IOs) pivotal for they are the primary stakeholders to implement these laws on ground. He stressed on making them fully acquaint with all the amendments that had been made in such laws in addition to the use of newly launched mobile applications meant for speedy trial and disposal of cases.

He also took notice of necessary amendments to be incorporated in Police Manual. He enquired about the changes to be made in rationalization or creation of posts, seeking clarifications from Law Department and integration of different portals with the rechristened apparatus of law enforcement agencies.

In its presentation, the Police Department threw light on different initiatives taken up by them for smooth implementation of these laws. The meeting was apprised that the department is going to organise ‘Thana Diwas’ at all the Police Stations across the UT on Ist of July to create mass awareness and celebrate it’s enforcement together with whole of the country.

Regarding creation of awareness among the stakeholders, it was revealed that the department has initiated ‘One Day One University’ program. It was added that it has also held 76 awareness camps and designated 12 officers for media interactions and discussions. It was informed that mobile phones, hard disks had also been procured for IOs and digital signatures stands created for them.

It was further revealed that the department is all set to implement these laws from the stipulated date. It was informed that till date nearly 16,914 police personnel have been trained in police training institutions in addition to 161 Master Trainers. In addition, 120 Prosecutors have been imparted necessary training while 115 newly appointed would also be trained shortly.

Regarding preparations by Forensic Science Laboratories, it was revealed that 48 different posts have been created recently. The training of staff had been done jointly with Judicial Academy. Besides, the department is in process of procuring 23 Mobile Forensic Vans from NFSU, Gujarat.

The meeting further deliberated over the resources and manpower requirements besides integration of different apps as per the provisions of respective acts. It also had discourse over the changes to be made in Prisons, Prosecution and other allied Departments with respect to their implementation.

It was also revealed that the committees and study groups have been constituted for successful implementation of these vital laws in the UT.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam had recently been notified by the MHA for implementation of these new laws from July, 2024. These are going to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.