CS AK Mehta visits Ganderbal, reviews developmental scenario of district

e-inaugurates various projects worth 21 crore, Home Stays, GAASH literacy Campaign

Facilitates NEET qualifiers, Handed sanction letters among various beneficiaries

GANDERBAL, SEPTEMBER 22: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today visited Ganderbal district to review the developmental scenario and implementation of various scheme in the District in a meeting held at Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, Additional Principal, Chief Conservator Forest, Directors of various departments, Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti, PMGSY, R&B and RDD, HODs and district heads of various departments attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a sector wise detailed PowerPoint presentation of various ongoing developmental works and status of flagship schemes being executed by different departments in the district.

The Chief Secretary took comprehensive review of district Capex budget 2021-22 & 2022-23, Financial/ physical progress under district Capex budget, Status of Back to Village programme, Languishing projects and other flagship programmes.

While reviewing School Education Department, DC informed that district administration has launched GAASH Literacy Campaign in the district with the purpose to enlighten general masses about the importance “being literate” besides education department launched special drive to cover left out, never enrolled, and out of school children to achieve the target of 100 percent enrolment by 2nd October 2022.

The Chief Secretary directed for adopting regular student feedback system from class 6 onwards and by local panchayat members in primary schools besides biometric attendance shall be ensured in all schools. He also stressed for ensuring availability of basic facilities including functional toilets, water and electricity in all schools of the district.

The meeting also discussed the power scenario in the district for which SE, PDD said that 48131 households connections are in district besides district is meeting out 100 percent demand of electricity in summers and in winters there is shortage of only 25MWs that too will be meted out once the augmentation of Badampora Grid is completed.

Dr Mehta directed the SE to expedite the augmentation work on Badampora Grid to get it completed before winter adding that LG led administration is committed to provide 24-hour power supply to the consumers in winter too.

Similarly, the Jal Shakti Department was directed to ensure vital projects are completed on time especially that are approved in Languishing scheme and called for immediate resolution of all issues to ensure regular water supply both in Ganderbal and Srinagar.

The Chief Secretary also took brief review of agriculture and its allied sectors. He observed that district Ganderbal has tremendous scope in agriculture and its allied sectors including Fisheries, Apiculture and Animal Husbandry and directed the concerned departments to prepare a plan for engaging more youth in the sector and apply latest technologies for doubling farmers income in the district.

Dr Mehta took a brief review of implementation of various beneficiary oriented and other welfare schemes like PMAY, SAKSHAM scholarships, self-employment schemes, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat and others in the district.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned departments to start vigorous awareness campaign in a convergence mode for effective implementation of all schemes which are intended to improve social economic condition of downtrodden. The Social Welfare department was asked to saturate scholarship schemes.

Dr Mehta also reviewed the status of activities carried under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The DC informed that various activities including awareness camps, Pledge taking ceremony, painting competitions, cannabis destruction, etc. are going vigorously throughout the district.

The Chief Secretary directed SSP Ganderbal to ensure that the drug peddlers are nabbed and booked. He said that drug menace is a grave concern and it is social and human responsibility of all to work in eliminating drug menace and directed all the officers to work in coordination in this regard so that district Ganderbal is declared drug free.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary reviewed the implementation of Self-employment schemes offered by various departments in the district. He said that the government is giving a major thrust to self-employment and all these schemes are launched with the purpose to support the unemployed youth so that they could earn their livelihood. He directed all the concerned departments to provide handholding to the unemployed youth in establishing their units saying that there no limit in such schemes.

Dr Mehta directed the District administration to formulate district tourism plan with the objective to tap the potential of various tourist location in the district like Manasbal and identity other spots besides promote Village Tourism. He also directed for promoting sports and culture activities under all age groups involving PRIs, students and locals.

He also directed for working on Swachh Gram Abhiyan and Solid Waste Management initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary interacted with DDC Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq, Vice Chairperson, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, BDCs, DDCs and other PRIs who projected several issues and demands for development of their respective areas

The Chief Secretary gave patient hearing and assured that all the issues would be redressed in time bound manner.

Earlier, the CS took round of various stalls installed by different stake holders and directed the concerned Officers to raise awareness regarding the schemes on various platforms so that people can get to know about the benefits of the schemes and accordingly get benefited from them.

He also handed over hearing aids, wheelchairs, sports kits, tractors, disability certificates besides sanction letters to various beneficiaries under several schemes.

Meanwhile, he also felicitated the NEET qualifiers and students who excelled in various sports activities in the district.

The Chief Secretary also e-inaugurated various projects worth Rs around 21 crore which include 12 room, 3 storey building at Girls Higher Secondary School Tullamulla, NTPHC building at Chattergul, Dak Bunglow Fathepora, Bamloora Bridge and 12 room additional accommodation at Government Degree College Ganderbal.

GAASH literacy Campaign and 10 Homestays at Sonamarg were also e-inaugurated by the Chief Secretary.