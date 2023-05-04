CRPF Trooper From Bihar Wins Hearts With His Rendition Of Kashmiri Songs

BANDIPORA, May 4: A CRPF trooper has won hearts on the internet with his soulful rendition of popular Kashmiri songs.

Kashmir Ops Sector, CRPF, shared a video of constable Mrityunjai Kumar Rai, posted in the third battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force in Bandipora district in north Kashmir, singing the songs on Twitter on Wednesday. It showed Rai joyfully singing three popular Kashmiri songs while on duty in a mountainous terrain.

Rai starts with ‘Nigaaro’ — a romantic song praising the beloved. He follows it with a heart-touching Islamic devotional song ‘Sahibo sath chum cheni’. The third song is the recent sensation ‘Lolan’.

While the pronunciation of the Kashmiri lyrics by Rai, a resident of Bihar, is not accurate, his rendition is soulful and has won hearts on social media.

Sharing the video, Kashmir Ops Sector, CRPF, said, “Amidst their challenging duties, our soldiers find moments of joy & inspiration.”

“Witness the enchanting performance by Constable Mrityunjai Kr Rai of 3 Bn #CRPF singing a soulful Kashmiri song while on duty in the valley. #Kashmir (sic),” it added.

Because of his melodious performance, especially in Kashmiri language, Rai has become a highlight of CRPF’s functions here and gained recognition among the troopers, officials said. (AGENCIES)