CRPF pays tribute to Head Constable killed in Srinagar encounter

SRINAGAR: CRPF on Friday paid rich tribute to a Head Constable, who was killed in an overnight encounter with a militant in this summer capital.

A CRPF official said that all ranks of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K police, BSF and SSB paid floral tributes to HC Kuldeep Kumar Uruwan at a wreath-laying ceremony at RTC Humhama in central Kashmir district of Budgam on Friday.

“Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF, J&K Zone, Zulfiquar Hasan paid floral tributes to the Head Constable, who made supreme sacrifice last night while valiantly fighting militants at Malbagh area of Srinagar,” he said.

He said other senior officials — including Inspector General of CRPF, Srinagar Sector, P K Pandey, IGP, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar — besides officers from BSF and SSB also paid floral tribute to the jawan.

A militant of J&K Islamic State (IS), responsible for Bijbehara attack in which a CRPF jawan and a 6-year-old boy were killed, was also killed in the encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Thursday night in the outskirts of Srinagar. (AGENCIES)