CRPF pays rich tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: A tribute ceremony was conducted in 76 Battalion CRPF here to pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack, who lost their lives, when a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district of J&K on February 14, 2019.

Kavita Ranpise, Jammu Sector, CWA Head and PS Ranpise, IGP Jammu Sector along with senior officers of Jammu based offices attended the tribute ceremony.

Veer Nari Shazia Kouser, wife of martyred HC/Gd Naseer Ahmed was honoured during the ceremony by Kavita Ranpise and PS Ranpise, IGP Jammu Sector.

To mark the occasion a mass meditation session was organized by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris followed by homage to martyrs through cultural programme presented by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

PS Ranpise, IGP Jammu Sector paid tribute to the martyrs. He boosted the morale of all jawans by saying that CRPF is ready to neutralize any terror activity in a befitting manner.

On this occasion, a song “Mera Balidaan Rang Laayega” by Sunil Sharma, dedicated to the martyrs of Pulwama was also released.

On this occasion,. Pradeep Chandra, DIGP, Ashok Samyal, DIGP, AK Chaturvedi, DIGP and other officers were also present.

Kamal Sisodiya, Second-in-Command, 76 Battalion CRPF conducted the entire ceremony smoothly which touched the hearts of all the people.