CRPF on alert, performing round-the-clock duty to ensure safety in J&K

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: In view of the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) is on high alert and is performing round-the-clock duty to ensure safety and security of both locals and non-locals in the union territory.

The CRPF jawans are doing their duty 24 by 7; they are conducting cordon and search operations (CASO) in suspected areas and have also established check posts all over the union territory to frisk the vehicles and suspicious persons.

Assistant commander of CRPF said, “CRPF’s role is to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We work round the clock; check cars, provide security at different locations and enhance the feeling of safety in people.”

“Taking in view the recent civilian killings, we have increased the security here. We are conducting intensive checking of cars and are frisking the public, and are also ensuring the people are safe and feel that way too,” he added.

He further told that the people of the union territory are cooperating with them and said, “The job is tough, but, considering the recent incidents of killings, it is our priority to keep the area safe and to ensure the no terror activities happen here.”

“We have installed a 24-hour check post here and we check all–local, non-locals to ensure that the area and the country are safe,” a sub-inspector of CRPF said. (Agencies)