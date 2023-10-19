CRPF Meet Focuses On Facilitating Operational, Protected Mobility Of Troops In Sensitive Areas Among Other Issues

New Delhi, Oct 19: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday discussed in a departmental meeting over key issues like facilitating the operational and protected mobility of troops in sensitive areas as well as more efficient and hassle-free procurement and provisioning for troops on the ground.

The issues were part of the discussion in the CRPF’s Annual Provisioning Conference under the chairmanship of Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General of the force– the largest among the Central Armed Police Forces units with nearly 3.75 lakh personnel.

The conference brought together senior officers of CRPF from various field formations to deliberate on vital issues relating to provisioning and logistics.

During the course of the conference, senior officers expressed their views on the current status of procurement and provisioning in their respective formations, highlighting the challenges and issues that needed to be addressed. They also laid emphasis on the need to make the process more efficient and hassle-free for the benefit of the troops on the ground.

Key agenda points of the conference included equipping the force to address operational challenges effectively, with a focus on facilitating the operational and protected mobility of troops in sensitive areas, the CRPF said in a statement.

In his address, the CRPF chief emphasized the pivotal role of provisioning and logistics in ensuring the battle preparedness of the organization and emphasised the importance of provisioning in operational success.

Adding that CRPF ranks among the best-equipped forces in the world, Thaosen laid stress on the need for constant adaptation in order to meet the ever-evolving needs and requirements of the force.

“Operational requirements should dictate the procurement of new arms, ammunition, vehicles and equipment,” the CRPF DG said.

During the conference, DG CRPF launched an Android-based mobile app named ‘e-KIUL’, enabling the force to connect the procurement process with the last man on the ground.

Through this app, the CRPF personnel can keep themselves updated on the various inventories issued to them and provide user feedback for improvement.

DG CRPF also emphasized the need for constant modernization efforts in the force, with the induction of state-of-the-art equipment and weaponry.

“The discussions also revolved around promoting interactions with the industry to facilitate research and development. Furthermore, with the increasing role of women in the force, in both operational and law enforcement duties, the need for human-centric and gender-specific procurement strategies was all the more relevant,” mentioned the CRPF statement.

The spirit of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) was the focal point of discussions, with DG CRPF emphasizing the procurement of Make in India products as a priority.

Sonal V Misra, IG Provisioning, also apprised about a trial software on Fleet Management System designed to enhance the effectiveness of managing the transport fleet of the force.

In his concluding remarks, DG CRPF reiterated the importance of provisioning as a collective responsibility and the commitment to ensuring that CRPF’s troops receive the best equipment in time so that the force remains operationally prepared to address the dynamic internal security challenges.

The CRPF, which is one of the armed police forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for providing security in Jammu and Kashmir as well as naxal-affected regions of the country. (Agencies)