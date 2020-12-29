CRPF man injured in Dec 24 Ganderbal grenade attack succumbs at SKIMS

SRINAGAR: A CRPF trooper who was injured in a grenade attack on December 24 at Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura, officials said.

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said that ASI Netrapal Singh, who was injured in a grenade attack at Ganderbal on December 24, breathed his last at SKIMS, Soura. Singh was aged 49, and was part òf 115 bn CRPF G-Coy.

The body of CRPF man will be dispatched to his native state after wreath laying ceremony to be held at RTC Humhama.