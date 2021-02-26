CRPF Jawans Deployed In Kashmir To Get MI-17 Helicopter Facility To Avoid Road Travel

NEW DELHI: The Government of India has provided the facility of air travel to all the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans deployed in Kashmir. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order, days after the second anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack, for the functioning of the MI-17 facility in the Valley. The CRPF has issued a letter to its Jawan explaining the procedure of getting the air travel facility during leaves. The Jawans will get the CRPF helicopter facility thrice a week.

Ministry of Home Affairs in its letter wrote, “In view of the new threat from Magnetic IEDs and RCIEDs, Inspector General has desired ferrying of leave Jawans through MI-17 helicopter to minimize the risk of IEDs on the convoy. Accordingly, three days per week have been earmarked for the transportation of troops.” To reduce the risk of the IED attacks on convoy while road travelling, “Inspector General has desired ferrying of leave jawans through MI-17 helicopter.” The letter further read, “Jawans will have to inform their units and submit a request at least before a day to get the helicopter facility.”

A senior CRPF official said in a statement, “It was a long-pending decision which has been implemented. Now, Jawans and officers can be easily ferried through BSF MI-17 thrice in a week and there would not be any threat of IEDs as well. The decision has been taken just after the anniversary of the Pulwama attack (February 14) where 40 Jawans were killed in a terror attack on a CRPF convoy.”