Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives in Jammu on 3-day visit

JAMMU: Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrived in Jammu on a three-day visit on Friday to a rousing reception at the airport by party leaders and workers.

Former legislative assembly speaker Tara Chand, former J&K Congress president Peerzada Mohammad Sayed, former minister GM Saroori, Jugal Kishore, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subhash Gupta and Naresh Gupta had lined up on the airport road to welcome Azad.

During his three day visit Azad will be attending social and religious functions of Gandhi Global Family, Guru Ravi Dass Sabha anf Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust before returning to Delhi on Sunday.

When PM Modi got emotional while talking about the senior Congress leader in Parliament, there were speculations that the latter might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Modi heaped praise on Azad and called him a leader who cared for his party, country, and Parliament.