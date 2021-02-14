CRPF has made strategic changes for safety of convoy on highways: IG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 14: Asserting that Central Reserve Police Force has made strategic changes for safety of convoy post Pulwama attack that left 40 jawans martyred on Kashmir highway, Inspector General of CRPF Deepak Ratan today said security forces are prepared to give a befitting reply to militants.

“A lot of strategic changes have been made in the last two years for safety and security of convoy on highways,” Mr Ratan told reporters after paying tribute to the jawans here on the second anniversary of the attack.

On this day in 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in Pulwama in which 40 jawans were martyred.

He said there is a huge improvement in the equipment available with the CRPF. “Our preparations are such that the militants can be given a befitting reply,” he said.

He said to ensure safety of the convoy on the highway, they have provided training to the Road Opening Party (ROP) on modern lines and have framed new SOPs. “CCTV cameras have been installed at various points on the highway. Besides, surveillance through drones is also being carried out to keep a vigil in the area,” he added.