Criminal Held Under PSA In Jammu

Jammu, Jan 18: A man wanted in many criminal cases was arrested by the police under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tiff off, police conducted a raid and arrested Flex Matoo on Wednesday, they said.

Police had submitted a dossier against him to the district magistrate, who approved his detention under the PSA, they said.

The accused was allegedly involved in cases of attempt to murder, thefts and snatching. Various raids were conducted at different locations by the Jammu Police to nab him.

Eight such cases, including one under the Arms Act, have been registered against him in various police stations here, they said. (Agencies)