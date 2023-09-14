Crime Branch Jammu Files Chargesheet Against 5 Visa Fraudsters In Rs 10 Lakh Fraud

JAMMU, Sept 14: Economic Offences Wing – Crime Branch Jammu charge-sheeted Five culprits in case FIR No.. 15/2017 U/S 420,467,468,120-B/RPC P/S Crime Branch Jammu for their involvement in hatching criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainant by inducing him on the pretext of arranging Visa with other relevant documents for Canada and duping him of his hard earned of Rs 10 Lakh. Charge-sheet was produced in the Hon’ble Court of law for judicial determination against the following accused after allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy involving peculiar modus operandi were established against them :

Bachhan Lal S/o Late Dhani Ram R/o 326-B Gangyal, Near Amba Press Tehsil & District Jammu, Sudesh Kumari W/o Bachhan Lal R/o 326-B Gangyal, Near Amba Press Tehsil & District Jammu, Jatin Vashisth S/o Ved Parkash Vashisth R/o H.No 09 Adhyapak Nagar Manglo New Delhi, Neha Bhardwaj W/o Jatin Vashisth R/o H.No F-09, Adhyapak Nagar Manglo, New Delhi, Rohit Kumar S/o Bachan lal R/o 326-B Gangyal, Near Amba Press Tehsil & District Jammu.

The instant case was registered in Crime Branch Jammu on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the complainant Balwinder Singh S/o Teja Singh R/o Chak Mohd Yar Tehsil R S Pura District Jammu wherein the Complainant alleged that accused Bachan Lal who was known to him induced him that he would arrange him the Visa for Canada and after receiving advance payment of Rs 1.50 Lakh from him made the other accused Neha Bhardwaj W/o Jatin Vashisth S/o Ved Parkash to accompany the complainant to Thailand and asked him to pay 8.50 Lakh to Bachhan Lal for arranging the Visa for Canada & after Bachhan Lal received the money they both left the complainant alone in lurch in Thailand with fake Visa.

As per procedure in vogue a preliminary verification was initiated and the allegations were prima-facie established. The case was registered for in-depth investigation. Relevant record was seized, statement of witnesses recorded u/s 161. Cr.PC and 164 Cr.PC, Scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was gathered and the offences were proved against the accused persons for luring and duping the complainant on the pretext of sending him to Canada on the Visa.