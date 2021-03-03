Crime Branch files charge sheet in land fraud case in Jammu

JAMMU: The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court here against the accused in the land fraud case in the district, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed against accused Ashok Kumar Sharma and others in the court of sub judge for their alleged involvement in cheating the complainant and duping him, they said.

A written complaint was lodged by Kuldeep Singh with the crime branch, alleging that the accused entered into an agreement to sell land at Salalpur in district Jammu and took Rs 5 lakh as advance and the remaining payment was to be made at the time of registration of the sale deed, they added.

The officials said that when the complainant approached the accused with the remaining amount of Rs 5 lakh, the accused refused to execute the sale deed and also did not return the payment advance.

It was further alleged that after repeated requests the accused further allured the complainant and entered into another agreement for land at Zaffre Chak, Marh Jammu but again he refused to execute the formal sale deed, they said.

The accused kept on inducing the complainant with more such false agreements.

A preliminary verification was initiated by the crime branch Jammu and allegations were prima facie substantiated, which led to the registration of criminal case against the accused.

From the evidence collected during the investigation and statements of witnesses, offence under section 420 (cheating) has been fully established against the accused, the officials said.