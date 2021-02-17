Crime Branch carries out raids in Rs 23.50 lakh cheating case in Jammu

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police”s Crime Branch on Wednesday carried out raids at the residences of three accused, including a vehicle dealer, for allegedly duping a customer of Rs 23.50 lakh on the pretext of selling an earthmover machine here, a spokesperson of the investigating agency said.

The raids were carried out at the residences of vehicle dealer Kulbir Singh at Bhau village of R S Pura, Narotam Singh at Gandhi Nagar and Kulranjan Sharma alias “Sonu” at Digiana, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents related to the case, he said.

The spokesperson said the crime branch of Jammu had already registered a case against the trio last year for their involvement in hatching a criminal conspiracy for providing a JCB machine to the complainant, Baldeep Kour, and duping her of a large amount of money in 2017.