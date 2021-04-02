Cricket Administrator and Sports Promoter; District Governor Rotary International call on LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU: Cricket Administrator and Sports Promoter, Ranjeet Kalra called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today and briefed him about the activities being undertaken to foster the sports culture in the Union Territory.

Kalra who also serves as a Co-Chairman of Sports Council of Central University of Jammu and is the Member of Management Committee of Sport’s Authority of India (SAI) Training Center Jammu discussed with the Lt Governor the ongoing initiatives to promote sports, especially cricket, in the region. He also complimented the visionary leadership for accentuating sports infrastructure across J&K, besides sustained thrust of the government on promotion of local sportspersons by way of enhanced sporting events and allied resources.

The Lt Governor emphasized on the vital importance of games and sports in the overall development of the youth and appreciated Sh Kalra’s contribution for promoting Sports. He advised him to keep working towards the promotion of sports in the region.

Meanwhile, Dr Dushyant Chaudhary, District Governor Nominee 2022-23, Rotary International District along with Rotarians Sh Ashok Gupta, Sh Jatinder Gandok, Sh Adeep Mehta, Sh Sanjay Puri, and Sh Ashish Langar also met the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhavan today.

Dr Chaudhary briefed the Lt Governor about various projects being undertaken by the Rotary Club in J&K, especially during COVID 19 pandemic.

The members also brought to the notice of the Lt Governor certain issues where they sought assistance of the government for reaching out to the needy more effectively.

The Lt Governor while appreciating the service and role of Rotarians for their contribution towards society assured them of all possible support of the UT administration for furthering their public welfare initiatives.