COVID takes 39 more lives, 31 in Jammu distt alone; 17 women among dead

Ex-Councilor, HP man, another die in Ladakh; gatherings banned

1496 test positive, 1070 recover

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 10: Surge continued in COVID deaths in the Union Territory especially in Jammu region which accounted for 39 casualties today in a total of 56 while 3614 persons tested positive, 1496 of them in Jammu.

Out of 39 Corona casualties in Jammu region, 31 were reported in Jammu district, two each Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri and one each in Samba and Reasi districts. Seventeen of the dead were women. Four persons succumbed to the virus at home and were later shifted to hospital.

A 93-year-old man from Anand Nagar Talab Tillo, 70-year-old from Rajpura Mangotrian, 62-year-old from Subash Nagar and 46-year-old from Canal Road, all in Jammu district, died of Coronavirus at home.

A 40-year-old cook in Hostel of Jammu University hailing from Ramban district died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while another official of the Education Department posted in the Directorate of Education Muthi succumbed to the virus.

Other Corona fatalities in Jammu region were reported from Anand Nagar Talab Tillo, Akhnoor, Channi Himmat (two), Nanak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajpura Mangotrian, Miran Sahib, Kotli Shah RS Pura, Bantalab, Jail Road Ambphalla, Talab Tillo, Resham Ghar, Mast Garh, Bantalab, Laswara, Old Janipura, Subash Nagar, Domana, Langotram RS Pura, Panjtirthi, Kunjwani, Akalpur, Miran Sahib, Subash Nagar, Canal Road, Upper Belicharana and Durga Nagar, all in Jammu district; Bharat Nagar and Ward No. 10 in Udhampur, Pantal Hiranagar and Kalibari in Kathua, Bari Brahmana in Samba, Thandi Kassi and Dalhori in Rajouri and Sherpur Katra in Reasi district.

Thirty nine casualties have taken the Jammu region’s Corona toll to 1210 including 686 in Jammu district, 99 Rajouri, 77 each Udhampur and Kathua, 71 Doda, 69 Samba, 49 Poonch, 35 Ramban, 26 Kishtwar and 21 in Reasi district.

Former Councilor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh Sayeed Bano alias Sayeed Ladakhi died of virus at COVID ICU in Leh today. Fifty year old Ladakhi was in the hospital since April 30 after testing positive. She had been nominated to the Council in previous term. In last year’s election, she was denied the BJP mandate and contested the election as an Independent candidate and lost. BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Executive Councilors and senior BJP leaders met in the party office Leh and expressed shock over Sayeeda’s death.

A 53-year-old person from Himachal Pradesh and 80-year-old woman from Chuchot also succumbed to the virus in Leh.

In addition to three deaths, the UT of Ladakh today reported 138 COVID positive cases including 105 in Leh and 33 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, the Administration in Ladakh has imposed ban on social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival, education related and other gatherings and congregations but allowed marriages with cap of 50 persons and funerals with ceiling of 20 with prior permission of respective District Magistrates.

“All Government and private offices will function with a maximum strength of 50 percent. Public transport will also operate at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent,” an order issued by Saugat Biswas, Member Secretary States Executive Committee, Ladakh Disaster Management Authority said.

District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg today declared village Trewa and Ward Nos. 1, 6 and 13 of Arnia and village Gandharwan of Akhnoor as micro-Containment Zone.

Among 1496 COVID positives cases recorded in Jammu today, Jammu district, as usual, topped the tally with 658 cases followed by Rajouri 170, Samba 158, Kathua 146, Udhampur 137, Reasi 75, Poonch 57, Ramban 50, Doda 34 and Kishtwar 11.

Recoveries also significantly rose to 1070 in Jammu today, the maximum 444 being in Jammu district, 183 Udhampur, 119 Kathua, 111 Samba, 78 Poonch, 75 Reasi, 33 Rajouri, 15 Ramban and 12 in Doda district.

Jammu region now has 84528 Corona cases. Number of active positive cases has risen to 17649 while 65669 persons have recovered from the virus and there have been 1210 casualties.

Meanwhile, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar (Old Block) today discharged 18 patients including seven COVID positive pregnant women after deliveries and 11 patients, who required oxygen support during treatment, Medical Superintendent Dr Indra Bhatyal said.

Profs to be on 24×7 alert: Principal

150 oxygen fitted beds

added in GMC Jammu, AHs

In a good news for COVID positive patients, the Government today added 150 oxygen fitted beds in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and its Associated Hospitals, GMC Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma said.

She said 53 COVID beds have been added in Ward Nos. 7 and 8 of SMGS Hospital, 28 in Super Specialty Hospital, 30 in Maternity and Child Care (MCH) Hospital Gandhi Nagar and 39 in the GMC Jammu.

With this, Dr Sharma said, total bed capacity for COVID patients in the GMC and its Associated Hospitals has gone up to 873 as against existing 723.

By this evening, 154 beds were vacant in the GMC and Associated Hospitals, Dr Sharma said.

She added that all Professors of the GMC and Associated Hospitals will be on 24×7 alert and could be called anytime to the hospitals to attend to the patients in addition to working hours. This decision has been taken by the Government.

“Public is also requested not to take Google treatment or visit quacks. Many patients with poor outcomes have been reporting late after inappropriate and self treatment at home. Healthcare facilities, both at GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals are functional 24×7 and patients can have proper consultation from doctors at early stages,” the GMC Principal said.