COVID scams in SKIMS Kashmir

Keeping the Financial Code aside and making purchases of items not required instead of the ones pointedly required for COVID patients and thus a financial scam amounting to Rs.1.28 crore surfacing in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar is unwarranted and unacceptable. It is intriguing that some MRI compatible transport ventilators without an authority of or endorsement from the HoD Anaesthesiology and Critical Care were purchased just to remain idle and unused. One more gross misuse of public money and spending money on furniture (mostly beds etc) and other items not requisitioned by the concerned departments too has surfaced in the Institute hence another scam having taken place. The institute making these purchases from “blue eyed” suppliers last year has thus led to ignoring of NIT protocol and grossly breaching the financial code, payments made not from the COVID funds but from University Funds thus ”motives” can cogently be attributed. How much of any use these MRI compatible transport ventilators are can be gauged by the fact that an NGO had donated 7 similar pieces to SKIMS which had purchased them on the same analogy which curiously were refused to be accepted by the Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar saying ”no” to the NGO as ”they were of no use for COVID-19 patients”. Not only were the guidelines about the purchases of the AIIMS, New Delhi bypassed but the compatible transport ventilators purchased just to idle and be of no utility in a situation when added infrastructure pursuant to the critical needs of COVID patients was most needed.