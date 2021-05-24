COVID: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board supports Katra, Panthal Blocks for establishing Care Centres

Jammu: To contribute towards the efforts being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Monday provided hand sanitizers, face masks etc for the Panchayat Level COVID Care Centres established by the District Administration at Katra and Panthal Blocks in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, handed over the protective gears to the concerned Spiritual Growth Centre at Katra for utilisation by the needy persons in COVID Care Centres.

The CEO said that once again in these difficult times and as a contribution to the society for containment of the second wave of COVID-19, the Shrine Board has provided various items for 10 Gram Panchayats of Katra and 8 Gram Panchayats of Panthal Blocks of Reasi district for utilization in the Panchayat Level Covid Care Centres.

These items include Face Masks, Surgical Masks, Hand Sanitizers and Re-fills of Hand Sanitizers.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier SMVD Shrine Board has supported Municipal Committee Katra in its fight against COVID-19. SMVDSB has provided dedicated vehicles for disinfection of Katra town, besides providing protective gears for employees of Municipal Committee Katra.

During the lockdown period in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Shrine Board had also extended support to the various organisations like Municipal Committee Katra, CHC Katra, District Administration, Reasi and Udhampur besides other voluntary and social organisations by way of providing various protective gears and other items for distribution among the needy persons.

The officers of the Rural Development Department Reasi, present on the occasion, lauded the Shrine Board for providing protective gears to the COVID Care Centres established in Gram Panchayats of Katra and Panthal Blocks.

The CEO further assured that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is committed to provide support for establishment of COVID Care Centre(s) in Katra and surrounding areas by way of providing medical equipment, medicines and protective gears etc, in future. (Agency)