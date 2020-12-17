JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday said that 385 new positive cases of Novel Coronavirus (152 from Jammu division and 233 from Kashmir division) were reported, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 117317.
Nine deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, including five from Jammu division and four from Kashmir Division. (AGENCIES)
COVID: J&K reports fresh 385 +ve cases, nine deaths
JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday said that 385 new positive cases of Novel Coronavirus (152 from Jammu division and 233 from Kashmir division) were reported, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 117317.