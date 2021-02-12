COVID: J&K reports 91 new +ve cases, one death

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday informed that 91 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (35 from Jammu division and 56 from Kashmir division), have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 125208.

Also one death have been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 84 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 03 from Jammu Division and 81 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 125208 positive cases, 634 are Active Positive, 122626 have recovered and 1948 have died; 723 in Jammu division and 1225 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4799891 test results available, 4674683 samples have been tested as negative till February 12, 2021.

Till date 1204485 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33635 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 634 in isolation and 105495 in home surveillance.

Besides, 1062773 persons have completed their surveillance period.