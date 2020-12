JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday informed that 308 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (174 from Jammu division and 134 from Kashmir division), have been reported, taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 1,18,803. The UT also reported 6 more deaths have been reported; 05 from Jammu division and 01 from Kashmir division, due to the pandemic. (AGENCIES)