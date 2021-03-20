COVID: Jammu and Kashmir reports140 new COVID cases, one death

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday informed that 140 new positive cases of the novel Corona virus (25 from Jammu division and 115 from Kashmir division), have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1,28,389.

The report also said that one person died from coronavirus in Kashmir division in the same period.

Moreover, 100 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals including 30 from Jammu division and 70 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily medical bulletin regarding the novel coronavirus, out of 1,28,389 positive cases recorded so far in the UT, 1,191 are Active Positive, 1,25,218 have recovered and 1,980 have died; 732 in Jammu division and 1,248 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin further said that out of 57,17,093 test results available, 55,88,704 samples have tested negative till March 20.

Till date 14,26,261 people have been enlisted for observation which include 30,294 people in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 1,191 are in isolation and 12,71,139 are in home surveillance.

Besides, 1,21,657 people have completed their surveillance period.