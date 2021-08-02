Covid: Jammu and Kashmir reports 118 fresh cases and two deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 118 new covid-19 cases even as two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said 72 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 46 from Kashmir Valley, taking the case tally to 321725.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 18 cases, Baramulla 25, Budgam 11, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 2, Shopian 0, Jammu 5, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 6, Doda 15, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 42.

There were two fresh deaths due to the virus, each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions, they said. with this, 4381 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J-K—2144 in Jammu division and 2237 in Kashmir.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 35 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J-K, the officials added.