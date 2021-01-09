COVID brought us back to original Indian ethos: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that COVID has brought us back to the original Indian ethos.

Addressing a Spiritual session organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) with a discourse by Sadhguru ji on “Inner Engineering-Technologies for Wellbeing”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, oriental practices like Namaste and hand wash are now being emulated even by the western world. He said, COVID has awakened us to the importance of healthcare in its most holistic form and also made the world aware of the ancient Indian traditions of maintaining physical distance within the norms of “Maryada”, hygiene, cleanliness, Yoga, Ayurveda, indegenous medicine, etc.

During the lockdown period particularly, Dr Jitendra Singh observed, many people resorted to Yoga not only to seek a betterment in their immunity status, but also to get over the pangs of loneliness and anxiety. He said, one of the fall-outs of the post-COVID era would be that even after the Corona virus is gone, those who have become habitual of Yoga during the lockdown period and regular handwash to keep away the infection, will most likely continue to practise it for the rest of their lives, thus turning it into a lifelong blessing.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the ultimate aim of Good Governance is to bring ease of living for the common citizen and strongly supported Sadhguru for saying that happy and joyful administrators can spread happiness to others by relieving them of their suffering.

Sadhguru in his address said that India had always been a land of seekers with no rigid belief system. It never had a culture of conquest, but it was always a land of enquiry and added that we must maintain these ethos for our Republic to thrive on.

Sadhguru said that Coronavirus demands a conscious responsible behaviour and this teaching is all the more relevant for leaders and administrators for delivering greater good to the common man.

Justice M.N.Bhandari of Allahabad High Court, Vice President of IIPA Shekhar Dutt, Director IIPA S.N.Tripathi, Surabhi Pandey, Amitabh Ranjan, Navaljit Kapoor, other senior officials and faculty of IIPA took part in the event.