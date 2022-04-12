Covid: 8 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Apr 12: Jammu and Kashmir reported eight fresh Covid cases on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,897, officials said.

Of the new cases, one was reported from the Jammu division and rest from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar recorded five new cases followed by Baramulla district which registered two infections, officials said.

Seventeen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 75 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,072, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,750. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added. (AGENCIES)