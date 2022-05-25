Covid: 5 new cases in J&K

JAMMU, May 25: Jammu and Kashmir reported five new Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,212, officials said.

Of the new cases, three were from Srinagar district and the rest from Jammu district, they said.

There are 59 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,401, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added. (AGENCIES)