Covid: 38 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Jun 23: Jammu and Kashmir reported 38 new Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,54,623, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported, they said.

Of the new cases, 25 were reported from the Jammu division while 13 were from the Kashmir valley, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,755, they said.

There are 220 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,648, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added. (Agencies)