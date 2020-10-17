Call it due to the non- cooperation and indifferent approach of the Government Medical College, Jammu or the flagrant apathy of the Health and Medical Education Department, the lone COVID-19 waste treatment facility is “counting” its days as the likelihood of its imminent closure appears on the cards. While such a scenario prevalent in the management of our Medical Education Department in the UT is astonishing, it is equally surprising that the consequences of such a situation is not reckoned and perhaps visualised either. The said department vested with all the requisite authority, discretionary powers and facilities for arranging and managing the required infrastructure for sustaining of the said waste treatment facility, should in the process, falter in strictly following the set guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and family Welfare, is beyond comprehension.

An agreement is already in place between the GMC and the Institute of Integrative Medicine-Jammu on regular basis lifting of the generated waste material but obviously an agreement cannot “work” one sided since the GMC has reportedly failed to honour the said agreement. It is learnt that a firm dedicatedly attending to the hazardous task of transportation and scientifically disposing of the bio- medical waste and since outbreak of the corona pandemic is working hard even is “rewarded” by not making payments due to it for several months, the outstanding balance of which has touched Rs. 90 lakh and despite approaching all the concerned authorities, the bills have not been cleared to the said agency. Could all these issues be urgently attended to and resolved as the matter is of urgency about which any further elaboration is not necessary.