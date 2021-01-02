Covid-19 vaccines don’t belong to any political party, but humanity: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Covid-19 vaccines do not belong to any political party, but humanity, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Saturday, hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed coronavirus vaccines to be rolled out in the country as “vaccine of the BJP”. Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes I’ll happily roll up my sleeve & get a Covid vaccine.”

The more people get vaccinated, the better it will be for the country and the economy, the National Conference (NC) vice president said.

“No vaccine belongs to any political party, they belong to humanity & the sooner we get vulnerable people vaccinated the better,” he tweeted.

While talking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav, said, “How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP’s vaccine.” (Agency)