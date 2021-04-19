COVID-19: Ten states account for over 78 per cent of new cases

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India”s daily cases continue to soar and a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections have been registered in a span of 24 hours.

The other states in the list of 10 are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India”s total active caseload has reached 19,29,329 and now comprises 12.81 per cent of the country”s total infections. A net increase of 1,28,013 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18 per cent of India”s total active cases.

India”s cumulative recoveries surged to 1,29,53,821 with 1,44,178 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.19 per cent , the ministry said.

A total of 1,619 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 85.11 per cent of the new deaths, the ministry said.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (503) and Chhattisgarh follows with 170 daily deaths.

Ten states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli,Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 12.38 crore as part of the world”s largest vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 12,38,52,566 vaccine doses have been administered through 18,37,373 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 91,36,134 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 57,20,048 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,12,63,909 front line workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose and 55,32,396 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 4,59,05,265 and 40,90,388 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 4,10,66,462 and 11,37,964 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Eight states account for 59.42 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 12 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.As on Day-93 of the vaccination drive (April 18), 12,30,007 vaccine doses were given. A total of 9,40,725 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,905 sessions for the 1st dose and 2,89,282 beneficiaries received the 2nd dose of vaccine. (AGENCY)