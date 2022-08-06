COVID-19 Surge: J&K reports 796 fresh cases, no death

JAMMU, Aug 6: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 796 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 469401, while no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 136 were from the Jammu division and 660 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 5261 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 459004, officials said.

668 Covid-19 patients recovered today, 205 from Jammu division and 463 from Kashmir division, they said.