Covid-19 Surge: Govt asks DCs to Call On Keep Open Or Closing Schools In J&K

SRINAGAR: Amid rising number of covid-19 cases lately, the government on Friday said that deputy Commissioners (DMs) shall take call on keeping open or closing the schools in respective districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

“…decision regarding running of physical classes vis-à-vis online classes requires to be taken at district level by the Competent Authority.

I am directed to convey that all the District Magistrates/Chairman DDMAs of Kashmir/Jammu Division(s) shall take a call on the continuation of academic activities i.e. physical classes or online classes in their respective jurisdiction, keeping in view the safety of the students and present trend of Pandemic COVID-19 in different districts,” reads an order Umesh Sharma, Deputy Secretary to the Government. “Chief Education Officer and other authorities will assist in taking such decisions.

The order also referred to various Government Order(s) regarding re-opening of schools and guidelines on COVID containment measures in J&K.

The order said detailed SOPs were mentioned to be followed for opening of schools across J&K. It has been observed that surge of pandemic COVID-19 has wide variation among districts.